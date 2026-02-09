As India clinicaly moved toward victory against the United States in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener, the cameras at Wankhede Stadium found a new fan-favourite in the stands. Tanvi Gadkari, a professional actress and dancer, became an instant internet sensation after she was captured celebrating enthusiastically during the live broadcast. Wearing the Indian team jersey and denim shorts, Gadkari’s high-energy dance moves, spurred by a signature "Supla" shot from India captain Suryakumar Yadav, were broadcast to millions, quickly transitioning from the stadium big screen to viral reels across social media. Netizens Have Field Day As Mukesh Ambani Spotted 'Serving Tea' To Rohit Sharma During India vs USA T2 WC 2026 Match.

Tanvi Gadkari's Viral Moment

The viral clip shows Gadkari cheering passionately. Following the match, she shared the broadcast footage on her own Instagram profile, jokingly captioning it: "Went to watch my first cricket match in the stadium, found myself dancing on TV." She further quipped that the "cameraman knew what he was doing," however, that post is no longer available on Instagram currently.

Who is Tanvi Gadkari?

Unlike many accidental viral stars, Tanvi Gadkari is already an established name in the digital and entertainment space. The 23-year-old is a Mumbai-based actress, dancer, and digital content creator.

She has built a substantial following of over 320,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly posts dance choreography, lifestyle updates, and brand collaborations. Her background in professional dance was evident in the fluid moves that caught the broadcaster's eye during the match.

Tanvi Gadkari During India vs USA

Tanvi Gadkari

Tanvi Gadkari Acting Career

Gadkari has a growing portfolio in the Indian OTT (Over-the-Top) industry. She is best known for her roles in several popular web series:

Campus Beats (2023): Played the character 'Rihanna' on Amazon miniTV.

Jamnapaar: Portrayed 'Khyati Rana'.

Power of Paanch: Featured as part of the core cast.

In addition to her work in web series, she has appeared in music videos for tracks such as Bansi and Dil Dubda Jaave, further establishing her presence in the Mumbai entertainment circuit.

