India's U-19 star fame Sameer Rizwi will be joining CSK to play in the IPL 2024. Super Kings signed him for an amount of INR 8.40 crore. Sameer has played 11 T20 matches and has an average of 49.16. Sameer will be looking to make his mark in the upcoming season with his style of batting. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Sameer Rizvi Goes to CSK for INR 8.40 Crore, Shubham Dubey Sold to Rajasthan Royals.

Sameer Rizvi Signs for CSK

Base Price: INR 20 Lakh

Winning Bid: INR 8.4 Crore 🔥



Sameer Rizvi will feature for the Chennai Super Kings!#IPLAuction | #IPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

