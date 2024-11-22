Mumbai, November 22: Sri Lanka continue its impressive resurgence, maintaining an unbeaten streak at home with recent victories over India, West Indies, and New Zealand. A 2-0 triumph in the ODI series against New Zealand not only reinforced their dominance in white-ball cricket but also set the stage for an important Test series in South Africa. Head coach Sanath Jayasuriya opened up about the rationale behind retaining key Test players for the limited-overs matches, a move that has drawn both praise and scrutiny. SL vs NZ 3rd ODI 2024: Rain Washes Out Final ODI As Sri Lanka Win Series 2–0 vs New Zealand.

Sri Lanka currently occupy third place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, following crucial wins against England at The Oval and a 2-0 home series sweep against New Zealand. These results have put the island nation in a promising position to secure their maiden appearance in the WTC final at Lord’s next year.

However, the path ahead is challenging, with an away series against South Africa followed by a home series against Australia. Jayasuriya recognises the significance of these encounters, emphasising that maintaining a winning momentum across formats is vital.

The decision to include prominent Test players like Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, and Asitha Fernando in the ODIs against New Zealand was, therefore, part of a larger strategy. Jayasuriya acknowledged the delicate balance required to keep players fit and fresh while ensuring victories across formats. South Africa Squad for Test Series Against Sri Lanka Announced: Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen Return for Proteas’ Home Tests.

“We were discussing all these options, but we wanted to do well, even in Sri Lanka with the ODIs and T20s. Because we can't take things for granted even with this New Zealand team. Yes, some of their players didn't come but they have a good team. They played good cricket here.” Jayasuriya said in the press conference.

He explained that the four Test players were rested for the final ODI after Sri Lanka clinched the series, allowing them to recharge before the demanding red-ball series in South Africa. This rest period also included travel time to Colombo and preparations for the Test challenge.

“So that is why we give some of them to rest on the last game - to come back to Colombo, rest and then go to South Africa. Some of the players may have to adjust themselves as quickly as possible to the situation," he added. Umpire Langton Rusere Showcases Incredible Reflexes As Mark Chapman Slaps Ball Straight Down The Ground For A Boundary During SL vs NZ 2nd ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

Switching between formats is never easy, and Jayasuriya acknowledged that the batters - Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, and Kusal Mendis -would have to adapt quickly to the rigours of Test cricket. Sri Lanka’s first Test against South Africa begins on November 27 in Durban.

“So Kamindu, Pathum, Kusal Mendis, those three players need to adjust themselves according to the situations, red-ball and white-ball.”

For Asitha Fernando, a key figure in Sri Lanka’s bowling attack with 64 Test wickets at an average of 26, Jayasuriya revealed a carefully managed workload. Fernando was rested during the T20 leg of the series and played only two of the three ODIs.

This measured approach, Jayasuriya explained, ensures Fernando remains in peak condition for the South African series, where his ability to exploit pace-friendly conditions will be crucial. New Zealand Captain Mitchell Santner Outsmarts Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis With a Peach During 2nd T20I in Dambulla (Watch Video).

“We gave him a rest in the T20 games, where he had two games off. And after that we got him to play two ODIs and we gave him the third ODI off. So we're managing him, because he's the one who's bowling really well at the moment. We have to look after him. Of course, we considered those areas (of resting players) with the selectors, but we came to the decision to play everyone in the first two games, and then to see how it goes.” Jayasuriya said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2024 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).