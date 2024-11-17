In a cricket match, apart from players, umpires are also required to stay sharp at all times and on occasions showcase athleticism as well, which Zimabwe's Langton Rusere displayed during SL vs NZ 2nd ODI 2024 when he exhibited his fitness after Mark Chapman slapped a delivery for a straight boundary. Chapman hit a forehand-like shot against Janith Liyanage, which went as straight as an arrow toward the umpire, forcing Rusere to jump sideways and get away from the incoming ball's trajectory. SL vs NZ 1st ODI 2024: Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando Centuries Earn Sri Lanka Comfortable Win Over New Zealand.

Umpire Langton Rusere Displays Athleticism

