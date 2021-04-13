Sanju Samson has been trending on social media since the last night. Reason? His gritty knock of 119 runs from 63 balls against the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. However, that was not enough to make Rajasthan Royals win the game and they ended up being on the losing side. The Rajasthan Royals lost the game by four runs as they chased a total of 222 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Needless to say that the fans and team Rajasthan Royals suffered from heartbreak as their team ended up on the losing side. Post this, Rajasthan Royals' captain went on to share a tweet on social media and urged the team to keep their heads high. Shashi Tharoor, Nitish Rana, Rajasthan Royals & Others Laud Sanju Samson For His Century Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 (Check Reactions).

In the tweet, he had also posted pictures of the match and had quite a motivating caption attached to it. "What a game of Cricket !! Let’s keep our heads held high and keep moving ahead @rajasthanroyals," read the caption of the snaps. He was also praised by Shashi Tharoor, Nitish Rana, Harsha Bhogle and others for his swashbuckling knock.

Check out Sanju Samson's tweet below:

What a game of Cricket !! Let’s keep our heads held high and keep moving ahead @rajasthanroyals 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xpZZvn77fn — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) April 12, 2021

Even the Rajasthan Royals lauded Samson for his innings. The team lost the match by a narrow margin of four runs. The Jaipur-based franchise will take on Delhi Capitals on April 15, 2021, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

