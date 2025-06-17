Scotland National Cricket Team vs Nepal National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: The Scotland national cricket team will host on Nepal national cricket team in match three of the ongoing Scotland T20I series 2025 on Tuesday. The T20I Tri-Series 2025 is taking place between hosts Scotland, Netherlands, and Nepal, and will consist of six T20Is, with each team clashing against each other twice. Scotland are leading the standings with one win out of one, while Nepal are still on the lookout for its first win in the T20I Tri-Series 2025. Netherlands Becomes Second Team After India To Register Win Following Multiple Super Overs in Men’s T20Is, Achieves Feat After Defeating Nepal.

Scotland are coming off a comfortable win against the Netherlands in the first match of the tri-series, where Finlay McCreath and bowlers Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, and Jack Jarvis shone for the home side to gift them their first points. Meanwhile, Nepal heads into the contest with a loss against the Netherlands in match two, which saw the contest go into as many as three superovers.

Scotland vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series Match Details

Match SCO vs NEP T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 3 Date June 17 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Titwood, Glasgow Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, and no telecast in India

When is Scotland vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The third match of the ongoing Tri-Nation series 2025, hosts Scotland, will clash against Nepal on June 17. The SCO vs NEP match will be held at the Titwood, Glasgow. The much-awaited contest will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Nepal Register Unwanted Record! Becomes Second Team In International Cricket to Get Bowled Out For Zero In A Super Over.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Scotland vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the Scotland T20I Tri-Series 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India will have no live telecast viewing options for the Scotland vs Nepal match. For the SCO vs NEP second fixture online viewing options, read below. New Cricket Rules: ICC Approves Changes to Two-Ball Rule in ODIs, Concussion Substitute Protocols.

How to Get Live Streaming of Scotland vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025?

FanCode has the live streaming rights of the Scotland T20I Tri-Series 2025 in India. The SCO vs NEP T20I match will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website, but will require a pass.

