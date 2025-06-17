The Netherlands national cricket team created history by defeating the Nepal national cricket team in the ongoing Scotland T20I Tri-Series 2025 match in Glasgow. The Scott Edwards-led Netherlands became the second men's side after Team India to win a game after multiple super overs in T20Is. Previously, India defeated Afghanistan in a thrilling T20I match in 2023 when the game went into the second super over. The Netherlands vs Nepal T20I game went into the third super over, after which the Dutch side registered a record-breaking win. This is also the first time an international game went into the three super overs. History Created! Netherlands vs Nepal T20I Becomes First International Match To Have Three Super Overs.

Historic Feat by Netherlands!

Teams winning men's T20I after multiple Super Overs India🇮🇳 beat Afghanistan🇦🇫, 2023 (in 2nd Super Over) Netherlands🇳🇱 beat Nepal🇳🇵, 2025 (in 3rd Super Over) pic.twitter.com/kMkwr0DvWi — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 16, 2025

