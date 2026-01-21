A significant security breach occurred at the Indian cricket team's hotel in Indore during the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026 against New Zealand, as a woman bypassed security protocols to directly appeal to cricketer Rohit Sharma for urgent financial aid. The incident, captured in a video that has since gone viral across social media platforms, shows the woman grabbing Sharma's hand and shouting "help, help," leaving the athlete visibly surprised before security personnel intervened. The event has ignited discussions regarding player safety and the challenges of managing public interactions. When is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Next International Match?.

Security Breach Leaves Rohit Sharma Stunned

A woman suddenly dodged the security and ran towards Rohit Sharma, grabbed his hand, and started shouting "help, help" at team hotel in Indore during indvnz match two days ago. A few days ago, a similar woman had also gone to Elvish Yadav with her child. She was asking for help,… pic.twitter.com/AUXkqaC8jp — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) January 20, 2026

The Incident Unfolds

The unsettling encounter took place as Rohit Sharma was reportedly returning to the team hotel in Indore, following the third ODI against New Zealand. Footage circulating widely depicts the woman, later identified as Sarita Sharma, evading security to approach the Indian opening batter. She was seen holding onto his arm and making a desperate plea, an act that momentarily stunned Sharma before security officials quickly stepped in to manage the situation. The swift intervention prevented further escalation, but the visual of the breach has raised serious questions about the efficacy of security arrangements for high-profile athletes.

A Mother's Desperate Plea

In a subsequent video, Sarita Sharma explained the harrowing circumstances that led to her drastic actions, stating her intention was not to seek selfies or publicity but to save her daughter's life. She revealed that her daughter, Anika, is suffering from a severe illness that necessitates an injection costing approximately INR 9 crore, which must be imported from the United States. Sarita Sharma stated that her family has managed to raise INR 4.1 crore through various fundraising efforts but is running out of time to secure the remaining funds. She later issued an apology for breaching security and appealed to both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, known for their charitable work, for assistance. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Confront Indore Crowd Over 'Gambhir Haye Haye' Chants?.

Security Concerns and Public Reaction

The incident has triggered widespread concern among fans and authorities alike regarding the security of cricketers, particularly during their movements outside official match venues. While many have expressed sympathy for Sarita Sharma's plight and her desperate attempt to save her child, the breach itself has underscored the constant challenge of ensuring player safety in a country where cricketers often face immense public adulation. The situation also brings to mind a similar incident involving social media personality Elvish Yadav, where a woman made a comparable plea for financial help, which was later found to be fraudulent, adding a layer of complexity to such public appeals. As of now, there has been no official statement from the Indian cricket team or the authorities regarding the incident.

The viral video serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between maintaining stringent security for public figures and responding empathetically to genuine, albeit unconventional, humanitarian appeals. The incident continues to be a topic of intense discussion, highlighting the emotional and logistical complexities faced by both public figures and those seeking their help in moments of extreme desperation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).