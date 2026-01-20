Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Confront Indore Crowd Over 'Gambhir Haye Haye' Chants?

A viral video circulating on social media has triggered a heated debate among cricket fans, purportedly showing Virat Kohli reacting to derogatory chants directed at India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir. The incident allegedly occurred at the Holkar Stadium following India’s 41-run defeat to New Zealand in the third ODI on 18 January 2026. Did Virat Kohli Order Jain Food Online? Delivery Boy Claims He Delivered Food at India Star's Hotel Room, Video Goes Viral.

The loss marked a historic moment as New Zealand secured their first-ever ODI series win on Indian soil. While frustration among the home crowd was evident, several fact-checks and eyewitness reports suggest that the viral clips may be misleading.

The Origins of the Viral Clip

The video in question appears to show a section of the Indore crowd shouting "Gambhir haye haye" (an expression of protest or grief) while the Indian team stands on the field during the post-match presentation. In the footage, Kohli is seen looking animatedly towards the stands, which many social media users interpreted as a show of anger or a plea for the fans to stop.

Video With Dubbed Audio and Fake Claim

Fake Claim Made by X User

However, investigators have noted that several versions of this video have been edited with dubbed audio. In some instances, the audio track appears to have been lifted from a separate incident in Guwahati where Gambhir was targeted by crowd after Test series loss against South Africa. Fact Check: Virat Kohli 'Toxic Supplement' Claims Debunked Following Indore ODI.

The Original Video from Which The Chants Were Extracted

The scrutiny on Gautam Gambhir has intensified following India's recent struggles in the longer formats, including a 3-0 Test whitewash against New Zealand in late 2024 and this latest 2-1 ODI series loss.

Despite the public pressure, BCCI sources have indicated that Gambhir’s position remains secure as he prepares the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The relationship between Kohli and Gambhir, which was notoriously frosty during their IPL encounters, has been professional and supportive since Gambhir took the coaching reins in mid-2024.

