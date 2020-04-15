Shoaib Akhtar Trolled for Trying to Underline Possibilities of India vs Pakistan Fund Raising Series While Responding to Sunil Gavaskar's Statement
Shoaib Akhtar who has been constantly been pinning for fundraising bilateral series between India and Pakistan has been at the receiving end after he asked Sunil Gavaskar to not rule out the possibilities of the matches. The Pakistani fans have trolled the Rawalpindi Express left, right and centre for his recent tweet which was a response to Sunil Gavaskar. The former Indian cricketer had taken a jibe at Akhtar and said, “There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan. Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seems unlikely right now.” More Chances of Snowfall in Lahore Than India-Pakistan Bilateral Series, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

Akhtar obviously read the statement had he further underlined the possibilities of the series by saying that nothing is impossible since Lahore had a snowfall in the previous years. Now, this tweet surely did not go down well with the fans in Pakistan and they lashed out at Akhtar for being so desperate. Check out the reactions below:

Akhtar's tweet:

For a long time now Shoaib Akhtar has been hellbent on having a bilateral series between India and Pakistan amid the coronavirus crisis. According to him the funds collated in the series should be distributed between India and Pakistan which will be handy for both countries during the crisis. Most of the Indian cricketing greats including Madan Lal, Kapil Dev and others have discouraged the idea. The latest to join the bandwagon was Sunil Gavaskar.