Shoaib Akhtar Trolled for Trying to Underline Possibilities of India vs Pakistan Fund Raising Series While Responding to Sunil Gavaskar's Statement

Shoaib Akhtar who has been constantly been pinning for fundraising bilateral series between India and Pakistan has been at the receiving end after he asked Sunil Gavaskar to not rule out the possibilities of the matches. The Pakistani fans have trolled the Rawalpindi Express left, right and centre for his recent tweet which was a response to Sunil Gavaskar. The former Indian cricketer had taken a jibe at Akhtar and said, “There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan. Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seems unlikely right now.” More Chances of Snowfall in Lahore Than India-Pakistan Bilateral Series, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

Akhtar obviously read the statement had he further underlined the possibilities of the series by saying that nothing is impossible since Lahore had a snowfall in the previous years. Now, this tweet surely did not go down well with the fans in Pakistan and they lashed out at Akhtar for being so desperate. Check out the reactions below:

Well Sunny bhai, we did have a snowfall in Lahore last year :) So nothing is impossible. pic.twitter.com/CwbEGBc45N — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 14, 2020

Why are we so keen on an India Pakistan series; I mean screw them, we don't need to beg them for a series. Indian values these days are scary and we should refuse to associate with them until they change their stance. — AJ (@AJ78666) April 14, 2020

Once Bhikari always Bhikari. — Pason Khan (@KhanPason) April 14, 2020

Why are bowing down before them? 🤔🤔🤔 Start working at ground level of domestic cricket of @TheRealPCB In Sha Allah everything will follow and there will be rise of Pakistan cricket once again — Ruhail amin (@Ruhaay) April 15, 2020

Kia chutiya admi ho yr tm agr kuch krne ko nai he to monh bnd rakho at-least — ihsan akbar (@ranaihsanakbar) April 14, 2020

@shoaib100mph sir with due respect why you are doing this. I mean they are even not interested to talk and you are asking such things. Humanity peace can only prevail when both parties want If Indians were so peace loving why there was two nation theory. They gave pak phobia — Majid Ali (@MajidNiaz13) April 14, 2020

Can you stop begging them for series already? It's getting embarrassing. — Tabish (@tabish_13) April 14, 2020

For a long time now Shoaib Akhtar has been hellbent on having a bilateral series between India and Pakistan amid the coronavirus crisis. According to him the funds collated in the series should be distributed between India and Pakistan which will be handy for both countries during the crisis. Most of the Indian cricketing greats including Madan Lal, Kapil Dev and others have discouraged the idea. The latest to join the bandwagon was Sunil Gavaskar.