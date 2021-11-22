Dhaka, Nov 22: Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik will miss the third and final T20I match against Bangladesh due to his son Izhaan's illness. Izhaan is Malik's son with wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday that Malik will depart for Dubai before the start of the match in Dhaka. "Shoaib Malik will miss the third and final T20I against Bangladesh today due to illness of his child and will depart for Dubai before the match," read a statement from PCB. Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of BAN vs PAK on Gazi TV, PTV Sports With Match Timing in India.

Pakistan has already won the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh and will be looking for a clean sweep at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The PCB also gave an update on the travel itinerary of the team members from T20I as well as Test squads.

"Meanwhile, the national T20I squad will depart Dhaka for Pakistan via Dubai on Tuesday. Usman Qadir and Imad Wasim will spend a couple of days in Dubai with their families."

It also said that former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander, who was associated with the team since the T20 World Cup as a bowling consultant, will depart after the first Test at Chattogram.

"The national Test side will travel to Chittagong on Tuesday for the first of the two Tests. Bowling consultant Vernon Philander will leave the side at the completion of the first Test as he was available for the three T20Is and the first Test."

After the completion of the T20I series, Pakistan and Bangladesh will play two Test matches coming under the World Test Championship cycle. The first Test will commence from November 26 to 30 at Chattogram while the second Test will be played in Dhaka from December 4 to 8.

