Shreyas Iyer is surely missing the field. The Indian cricketer recently underwent a shoulder injury and was operated on successfully. He underwent a shoulder injury on April 8, 2021. Ever since the star batsman has been missing out on the action. He was not even a part of the Delhi Capitals squad that played eight games in the IPL 2021. Rishabh Pant stepped into the shoes of a captain in the absence of Iyer. As the Indian batsman is on a road to recovery, he shared a hilarious video of the chant by fans during one of the T20I matches against Australia. IPL 2021: DC Skipper Shreyas Iyer May Undergo Surgery, Likely to Miss Full Season

The fans were heard chanting, "1 Rupee Ki Pepsi, Iyer bhai sexy." In the video, we see Shreyas Iyer fielding at the boundary line with utmost concentration. This is when the fans in the stands shout this hilarious slogan. Iyer took to Instagram, but he has also had an interesting caption to the clip. "Found my new favourite chant 😝 Can’t wait to get back !," read the caption of the clip. Needless to say the fans on social media could not control their laughter and went ROFL.

Check out the video below:

Talking about Shreyas Iyer, he is currently not available for the series against Sri Lanka. The series against Sri Lanka will be held in July. India will be playing three ODIs and an equal number of T20I matches.

