Shreyas Iyer is not just a terrific cricketer but a fine dancer as well. During the lockdown, Iyer showed us glimpses of his dancing skills while combining with his sister. Recently, the Delhi Capitals captain partnered with choreographer Dhanashree Verma and as matching dance steps with her. Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree is not only a choreographer but also a dancer and a YouTuber. In the video, Shreyas and Dhanashree can be seen shaking a leg at a gym in their working outfits. Both have received appreciation from the fans and followers for their moves. IPL 2021 Team Updates: Rajasthan Royals Tease Kings XI Punjab Amid Rumours of KL Rahul-led Franchise Unveiling New Logo.

Dhanashree shared the video on social media and wrote: “More skills on the board You’ve aced it just like hitting a perfect six @shreyas41”. In the video, both of them are at the gym in their working outfits. They can be seen doing the shuffle dance on American rapper SAINt JHN’s song Roses. Take a look at the video. Irfan Pathan Tweets in Favour of Wasim Jaffer, Says, ‘Unfortunate That You Have To Explain This’.

Dhanashree Verma Shakes a Leg With Shreyas Iyer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma Chahal (@dhanashree9)

Iyer also shared the video on his Instagram page and many from the cricket fraternity, including Hardik Pandya and Team India fielding coach R Sridhar, also reacted to it. “Thinking on our feet @dhanashree9 @kishh.t.” Shreyas captioned the video. Hardik commented and wrote ‘To Cool’ while Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife also commented on the video.

Shreyas Iyer Dances With Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Verma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

The 26-year-old was last seen in action during the India vs Australia limited-overs series. Iyer sustained a shoulder injury during the series which ruled him out from the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. He has been, however, named in the Mumbai squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which will begin from February 20.

