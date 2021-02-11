After Manoj Tiwary and Anil Kumble, Irfan Pathan has also rendered his support to Wasim Jaffer, who has been in the middle of a controversy. Jaffer has been accused of spreading communal bias in the team Uttarakhand. Irfan Pathan had responded to the tweet by Jaffer where he had dismissed the allegations. Irfan said, “Unfortunate that you have to explain this.” Wasim Jaffer denied the claims by Mahim Verma, secretary of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand. Navneet Mishra, the manager of the team had also made these claims. Manoj Tiwary Extends His Support To Wasim Jaffer, Asks Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to Intervene After Former Indian Test Opener Was Accused of Spreading Communal Bias.

Manoj Tiwary in his tweet had mentioned that he was sad that Jaffer was branded communal. He had also asked Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat to intervene into the matter. Anil Kumble expressed that he did the right thing and this is quite an unfortunate incident. Now, let’s have a look at the tweet by Pathan and former Indian cricketer where he had clarified himself on social media.

Unfortunate that you have to explain this. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 11, 2021

Tweet by Wasim Jaffer:

1. I recommended Jay Bista for captaincy not Iqbal but CAU officials favoured Iqbal. 2. I did not invite Maulavis 3. I resigned cos bias of selectors-secretary for non-deserving players 4. Team used to say a chant of Sikh community, I suggested we can say "Go Uttarakhand" #Facts https://t.co/8vZSisrDDl — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 10, 2021

Wasim Jaffer has now stepped down as the coach of Uttarakhand and in the tweet, he also said that the secretary and selectors favoured the non-deserving players.

