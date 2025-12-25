Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Star Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has taken a significant step in his recovery from a blunt abdomen injury, having resumed batting practice and set to undergo final assessment at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. This development signals a potential return to competitive cricket for the Punjab Kings captain, who has been sidelined since October 2025. New Zealand Squads for ODIs and T20Is vs India Announced: No Place For Kane Williamson in ODI Series, Mitchell Santner To Captain T20I Team.

Recovery Milestones Achieved

Iyer's return to the nets for a batting session marks a crucial phase in his rehabilitation process. Sources close to the BCCI indicate that the batsman has been steadily progressing, with this milestone being a key indicator of his improving fitness levels. His regimen has involved a combination of physiotherapy, strength training, and now, cricket-specific drills.

Final Assessment at CoE

Following his batting resumption, Iyer will start undergoing a comprehensive medical review at the CoE. This assessment typically involves detailed scans, fitness tests, and evaluations by the medical panel to determine his readiness to withstand the rigours of professional cricket. A full clearance from the CoE is mandatory before a player can return to the field. Fact Check: Did Shreyas Iyer Come Out of ICU and Thank Sydney Hospitality After His Injury During India vs Australia ODI Series? Here's Truth About Viral Video.

Impact of Injury and Absence

The star batter suffered a laceration to his spleen while catching in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025. Iyer was hospitalised in a Sydney hospital, where the player underwent surgery and gradually recovered. The injury subsequently forced him to miss the Asia Cup and the IND vs SA white-ball series.

The Road Ahead

Should Iyer receive a full fitness clearance from the CoE, he will become available for selection for upcoming assignments. His return would provide a significant boost to the Indian team, particularly with the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 in mind.

