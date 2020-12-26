India made as many as four changes in their playing XI for the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). While Virat Kohli won’t feature in the remaining matches due to maternity leave, Mohammed Shami is out injured. Apart from the two forced changes, India dropped Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha for the Boxing Day Test. Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant are the four players India added to their playing XI. Out of these players, Gill and Siraj have been handed Test debuts. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Day 1 Live Score Updates.

As a customary, both the players received their Test caps ahead of the play. While Gill was handed his cap by head coach Ravi Shastri, Siraj received it from senior player Ravi Ashwin. Both the players were given a pep talk before being handed the cap. Siraj was acknowledged for the fact that he stayed with the team despite losing his father. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Day 1 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Sony LIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

Test Cap for Shubman Gill

The moment when your dreams come true. No better stage than the Boxing Day Test to make your maiden Test appearance. @RealShubmanGill is now the proud holder of India's Test cap 🧢 No. 297. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/G0kdE9TgNU — BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2020

Test Cap for Mohammed Siraj

He battled personal tragedy, fought adversity and is now rewarded with India's Test 🧢 no. 298. Congratulations Mohammed Siraj. Go seize the day! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/D48TUJ4txp — BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2020

While Gill becomes 297th player to represent India in the longer format of the game, Siraj, apparently, becomes 298th. Interestingly, the last time India fielded two or more debutants in a Test was in 2013 when Rohit Sharma and Shami played against West Indies in Kolkata. And the last India handed debate to two or more payers in an away Test was in 2011 when Kohli, Abhinav Mukund & Praveen Kumar played against Windies in Kingston.

