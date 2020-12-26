India and Australia will be taking on each other in the second Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at the MCG. The match will begin on December 26, 2020, and the last day of the game will be held on the 30th of this month. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details and free telecast details of the game, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the match first. So the Indian team has declared the squad for the second game and KL Rahul has been dropped once again from the squad. Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj will be making their debut for the Boxing Day Test match. India vs Australia Boxing Day 2020 Test: Indian Team Will Play 100th Test Against Aussies at MCG.

The Indian cricket team has already lost their first match by 8 wickets. The team will be aiming for a win in the second game. The Australian team will be missing out on the services of David Warner who could return to the team for the third Test match. India will be missing out on the services of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the side. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Australia 2nd Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match will be live from December 25, 2020 (Saturday) with day 1 starting at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs Australia Test series on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Australia 2020-21. So fans can watch day 1 of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test match live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3. The Test matches will not be live on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. Sony TEN 3/HD will live telecast the game in Hindi.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour of Australia, live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd Test will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream day 1 of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also live stream the game on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs Australia 2nd Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 1 of IND vs AUS 2nd Test match. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the radio commentary.

Talking about the Indian team, we shall have Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant have found a place in the playing XI. It would be interesting to see how the second game pans out for both teams.

