Sri Lanka (SL) will take on Pakistan (PAK) in the first test of the two-match series on 16 July 2022 (Saturday) at Galle International Stadium, Galle Sri Lanka. The test match will commence at 10:00 am IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1stTest face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Sri Lanka Announce 18-Member Squad for Test Series Against Pakistan

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are among the top four teams on the world test championship table with SL at third and PAK in the fourth position. Sri Lanka have a huge test win backing them against Australia (AUS) pretty recently when they beat them by an innings and 39 runs to tie the two-match test series. This will boost them as they go ahead for another test series at home against the Men in Green. Meanwhile, Pakistan had their last test battle against Australia in March 2022 and lost the series 1-0 to the Aussies. A series win for either of the two sides will lead the winning team one more step closer to becoming the finalist of the World Test Championship.

SL vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Kusal Mendis (SL) and Dinesh Chandimal (SL) can be taken as Wicket-keepers

SL vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Babar Azam (PAK) and Angelo Mathews (SL) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

SL vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Faheem Ashraf (PAK) and Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) could be our all-rounders

SL vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Prabath Jayasuriya (SL) and Hassan Ali (PAK) could form the bowling attack

SL vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Kusal Mendis (SL), Dinesh Chandimal (SL), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Babar Azam (PAK), Angelo Mathews (SL), Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL), Shaheen Afirdi (PAK), Prabath Jayasuriya (SL), Hassan Ali (PAK).

Babar Azam (PAK) could be named as the captain of your SL vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

