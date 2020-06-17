Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Solidarity Cup Schedule: Check Out Teams, Squads and Rules of Cricket South Africa’s New Format 3TC

Cricket Dhairya Ingle| Jun 17, 2020 06:35 PM IST
A+
A-
Solidarity Cup Schedule: Check Out Teams, Squads and Rules of Cricket South Africa’s New Format 3TC
Lungi Ngidi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Finally, South Africa will be witnessing live-action after a three-month-long broke enforced due to the coronavirus, South Africa will finally witness cricketing action in an all-new avatar with 3TC match. The South African team will return to cricket with a new format and will host the Solidarity Cup on June 27 at the Centurion. The format will be similar to that of the WWE where three teams will lock horns with each other in a 36 over the game. AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock who will come together to raise money for The Hardship Fund. The three will use their voices to support people and institutions. Now let's have a look at the rules of the 3TC match. Cricket South Africa Terminates All Forms of Cricket in the Country.

Cricket South Africa's 3TC: What are the rules?

 So every team will bat for 12 overs. The innings will be split into two of six overs each and will follow A vs B, A vs C and then B vs C format. Also, there will be 'last man standing’ rule where the last batsman will bat alone. The bowler will be allowed to bowl three overs and 11 players can stay on the ground with three assistants in the dugout. The winner will be decided as to who which team will score the highest number of runs in both halves. There will be a Super Over if required.

What are the squads of Cricket South Africa's 3TC?

KG’s Kingfishers: Kagiso Rabada (c), Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenton Stuurman

Quinny’s Kites: Quinton de Kock (c), David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla

AB’s Eagles: AB de Villiers (c), Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile, Phehlukwayo, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Kyle Verreynne, Sisanda Magala

What will be the health protocols followed before the game?

The match will take place in an empty stand and there would be a minimum number of people.

"The players will get in three days before and be kept in a sanitised eco-system… In the stadium, everyone will wear masks and doors will be kept open along with other safety measures," says that press release by organisers. We are sure this piece of news has put a smile on the faces of the fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

