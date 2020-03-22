South Africa Cricket Team Was at Same Lucknow Hotel Where Kanika Kapoor, Singer Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Stayed

Kanika Kapoor and South Africa Cricket Team (Photo Credit: Instagram/ Twitter)

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor is reported to have stayed in the same hotel in Lucknow as the South Africa cricket team and that too at the same time. The Quinton de Kock-led side was in the city for the second ODI of the three-match ODI series which eventually got called off amid the coronavirus scare. While, Kanika, who was tested positive for COVID-19 infection on March 20 (Friday), was staying in Lucknow since March 11. Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Father Claims She Attended Parties with 350 Guests But the Singer Denies.

According to the reports, the health department of Uttar Pradesh has formed over 100 teams to find out all possible individuals who may have come in contact of the singer.

“There are reports that she dined in the hotel’s buffet and also attended several guests in the lobby. She was living there at a time when the South African team was staying in the hotel for the ODI match, which eventually was called off. There is information that Kanika was seen briefly attending a news channel’s annual conclave held at the hotel. Therefore, it is important to scan the CCTV footage and list those who came in contact with her,” said an official as quoted by The Times of India.

The Baby-doll singer has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent times. She has been accused of escaping from the airport on her return from abroad and also attended several parties and functions despite the 14-day quarantine protocol which has been put in place by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments across the world.

On the other hand, the members of the South African cricket team have been in 14-day quarantine on their return from the nation.