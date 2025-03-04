One of the best, and at the same time probably one of the unluckiest sides in international cricket, the South Africa national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team are gearing up to lock horns in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. The South Africa vs New Zealand ICC CT 2025 semi-final game will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 5. The rivalry between the two rivals, dreaming for over two decades to win an ICC event in white-ball cricket spans for long. SA vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Lahore.

The South Africa cricket team and the New Zealand cricket team have met in 73 ODI games to date. The Proteas have a strong edge in this rivalry, winning 42 of those 73 games, while New Zealand won only 26 matches. Five fixtures had to end with no results. Both sides have been former champions of the competition, a rare sight for both teams as they often bottle the knock-outs. So, both the Proteas and the Kiwis will be aiming to win it, reach the finals, and win the trophy again. South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About SA vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Lahore.

South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy History

Year Date Venue South Africa Score New Zealand Score Result 2006 October 16, 2006 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, India 108/10 195/10 New Zealand won by 87 runs 2009 September 24, 2009 Centurion Park, Centurion, South Africa 217/5 214/10 South Africa won by 5 wickets

SA vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy Past Matches Records

Highest Score: South Africa 217/5 (Centurion, South Africa, 2009)

South Africa 217/5 (Centurion, South Africa, 2009) Lowest Score: South Africa 108/10 (Mumbai, India, 2006)

South Africa 108/10 (Mumbai, India, 2006) Most Runs: Stephen Fleming (89 runs in one inning)

Stephen Fleming (89 runs in one inning) Most Wickets: Wayne Parnell (5 wickets in one game)

South Africa are into the semis after topping Group B, by winning two matches and getting one abandoned by rain. New Zealand are in the semis after winning the first two games against Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Black Caps side however lost their last group game against India. SA vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Heinrich Klaasen Shrugs Off Travel Chaos As South Africa Eye Final Spot.

The SA vs NZ ICC CT 2025 will not be a tie after a long time, the two teams had previously met in the recently concluded Tri-nation series in Pakistan just ahead of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

