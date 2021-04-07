South Africa and Pakistan will face each other in the third game of the three-match One-Day International series. The clash will be played at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion on April 07, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams are aiming to secure the series with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021.

The teams have been evenly matched so far as the opening two games have been decided in the final over with Pakistan emerging victorious in the first game of the series while South Africa making a comeback in the second game. The series is equally poised a 1-1 and both sides will be aiming for a win in the decider before they engage in the T20I encounters.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021 match will be played at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion on April 7, 2021 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021 in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 in India. So fans can watch the game live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on their television.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans can also catch South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021 match online. Disney+hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the games.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

