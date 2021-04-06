South Africa (SA) and Pakistan (PAK) will face each other in the final ODI game of the three-match series. SA vs PAK clash will be played at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on April 07, 2021 (Wednesday). Both sides will be aiming for a series win in the decider. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create SA vs PAK 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2021 Stat Highlights.

The two sides have played some close encounters so far in the series and will be aiming to come out on top in the final match to win the series. Fakhar Zaman missed out on a second double century in ODIs in the previous game as South Africa held their nerve in the final over after letting Pakistan back in the game from a seemingly impossible position. Quinton de Kock Tricks Fakhar Zaman to Run Out Pakistan Batsman During 2nd ODI vs South Africa (Watch Video).

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers - The wicket-keeper for SA vs PAK 1st ODI Dream11 team should be Quinton de Kock (SA) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be a good idea to go with four batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Temba Bavuma (SA), Babar Azam (PAK) and Fakhar Zaman (PAK).

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Shadab Khan (PAK) and Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) should be three all-rounders of your fantasy team.

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Kagiso Rabada (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), and Hasan Ali (PAK)

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Temba Bavuma (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Shadab Khan (PAK), Andile Phehlukwayo (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Hasan Ali (PAK).

Quinton de Kock (SA) must be your captain for this clash while Babar Azam (PAK), can be named as the vice-captain of your SA vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

