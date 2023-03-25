After the Test and ODI series, South Africa will host West Indies in a three-match T20I series. The first T20I between these two teams will take place at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Saturday, March 25. The game has a starting time of 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, the toss will be held at 5:00 pm IST. South Africa registered a 2-0 victory in the Test series. The ODI series however ended up with a 1-1 result. As these two teams lock horns once again, we can expect another blockbuster. Read more to know about the live streaming and live telecast details of the SA vs WI 1st T20I. Lucky! Finn Allen Escapes Despite Ball Hitting His Off-Stump During NZ vs SL 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

The Proteas will be playing in this format for the first time since their agonizing defeat against Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Since then a lot of things have changed. Aiden Markram, who is currently in the best form of his life, is going to South Africa for the first time in T20Is. The Proteas also have a new coach in Rob Walter and they will be hoping for a good start. Their opponent, West Indies also failed to qualify for the semifinal in the T20 World Cup. West Indies will be led by Rovman Powell and similar to Markram he is also very new to this job. Their batting will be mainly dependent on Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell. Meanwhile, the bowling department will rely on Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder. After failing to capture both the Test and ODI series, West Indies will aim to do their best in the T20I format.

When Is SA vs WI 1st T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

South Africa will take on West Indies in the 1st T20I on Saturday, March 25. The game will begin at 5:30 pm IST at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Where To Watch live Telecast of SA vs WI 1st T20I 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the South Africa vs West Indies series in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports First to watch the live telecast of the 1st T20I. Naseem Shah Hit Wicket Out Video: Watch Mohammad Nabi Dismiss Pakistan Pacer During PAK vs AFG 1st T20I 2023.

How To Get Free Online live Streaming of SA vs WI 1st T20I 2023

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the 1st T20I between South Africa and West Indies in India. Fans however will need to subscribe to the OTT platform to access the streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2023 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).