New Zealand are currently playing against Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI at Eden Park, Auckland. Being asked to bat first, New Zealand have got a decent start courtesy of their opener Finn Allen. The 23-year-old batter scored a quickfire fifty and looked very fluent during his stay. Allen however had a big slice of luck in his favour in the early part of his innings. During the fourth delivery of the third over, Kasun Rajitha managed to beat the Kiwi opener. Although the ball clipped his off-stump, the bails didn't come off. Replays later confirmed the same as the New Zealand opener survived a close call. Naseem Shah Hit Wicket Out Video: Watch Mohammad Nabi Dismiss Pakistan Pacer During PAK vs AFG 1st T20I 2023.

Finn Allen Escapes Despite Ball Hitting His Off-Stump

