Naseem Shah was dismissed hit-wicket while trying to play a big shot during the Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st T20I on Friday, March 24. The Pakistan pacer swung hard but missed the ball and lost his balance, knocking down the bails behind him in the process. This incident happened in the 16th over of the innings. Pakistan eventually ended up scoring 92/9 in their 20 overs. Babar Azam Goes Unsold in The Hundred 2023 Draft, Netizens React With Funny Memes.

Watch Naseem Shah's Hit-Wicket Out Video:

.@MohammadNabi007 Strikes again - Naseem Shah departs 🤩 Naseem swung hard but lost his balance in the process as he's gone back to hit his stumps 🇵🇰- 71/8 (15.4 Overs)#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvPAK | #LobaBaRangRawri pic.twitter.com/F2x0EmbDAR — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)