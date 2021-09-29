Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on heavyweights Chennai Super Kings in the 44th match of the IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In-form Chennai Super Kings who are currently dominating the points tally will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad who are placed on number 8 on the points table. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team which will comprise wicketkeepers, all-rounders, bowlers and so on. But before that let's have a look at the preview first. So having won only a couple of games out of XI, the IPL 2021 journey is virtually over. SRH vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 44.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are blazing guns with their performance in the IPL 2021. The team is placed on number 1 of the points table with 16 points and they have almost made it through the playoffs. On one hand, where MS Dhoni's men will be looking to keep up with their winning streak, Kane Willaimson's men will squeeze every bit to give their best. All eyes will be on David Warner who had been dropped in the last match. It would be interesting to see if he gets picked for this game. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team below:

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – MS Dhoni (CSK) can be the keeper.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Faf du Plessis (CSK), Jason Roy (SRH), Kane Williamson (SRH), Ambati Rayudu (CSK) can be the batters.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Jason Holder (SRH) can be the all-rounders.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (SRH), Shardul Thakur (CSK), Deepak Chahar (CSK), Siddharth Kaul (SRH)

can be the bowlers.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: MS Dhoni (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Jason Roy (SRH), Kane Williamson (SRH), Ambati Rayudu (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Jason Holder (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH), Shardul Thakur (CSK), Deepak Chahar (CSK), Siddharth Kaul (SRH).

MS Dhoni (CSK) can be selected as the captain of your team while Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) can be selected as the vice-captain.

