Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 31 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 14. The defending champions will look to extend their three-match winning streak while Kane Williamson-led SRH will hope to halt their three-match losing run. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves at the bottom of the eight-team points table after winning just one of their first seven matches. They are already 10 points far from the top-ranked Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, ahead of the SRH vs MI match, take a look at the head-to-head, likely playing XI as well as the live telecast and free live streaming details for the match. IPL 2021: Brad Hogg Raises ‘Spirit of the Game’ Question as Dhawal Kulkarni Takes ‘Advantage’ During MI vs CSK Clash (View Post).

SRH vs MI Head-to-Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have met each other 17 times in IPL history and the latter lead the head-to-head (H2H) records with nine victories. SRH have won eight games. Rohit Sharma’s side have also won three of the last four meetings between these two teams. IPL 2021: Mayank Agarwal Registers Second-Highest Score on Captaincy Debut in IPL, Scores 99 Against Delhi Capitals.

SRH vs MI IPL 2021 Match 31, Key Players

Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard will be the key players for Mumbai Indians while Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan will be the players to watch out for in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team.

SRH vs MI IPL 2021 Match 31, Mini Battles

Rashid Khan vs Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah vs Kane Williamson will be the key battles to watch out for in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match.

SRH vs MI IPL 2021 Match 31 Venue and Match Timing

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game will be held on May 04 (Tuesday) and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held half an hour before the match begins.

SRH vs MI IPL 2021 Match 31 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League season 14. So fans can live telecast the SRH vs MI live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Star’s OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

SRH vs MI IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

SRH Predicted Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

MI Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

