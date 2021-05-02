Mayank Agarwal Registers Second-Highest Score on Captaincy Debut in IPL, Scores 99 Against Delhi Capitals!!

Highest scores while captaining for the first time in IPL : 119 - Samson (RR) v PBKS 2021 99* - Mayank (PBKS) v DC Today 93* - Shreyas (DC) v KKR 2018 83 - Pollard (MI) v PBKS 2019 64 - Finch (PWI) v PBKS 2013 55 - Vijay (PBKS) v GL 2016 54 - Gilchrist (Dec) v CSK 2008#PBKSvsDC — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) May 2, 2021

