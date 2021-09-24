Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) face each other in match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 25, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams made losing starts to the second phase. Meanwhile, fans searching for DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below for details. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their downfall as they were once again on the losing end and are now rooted to the bottom of the points table with just one win in eight games. Meanwhile, it was a similar story for Punjab Kings, who failed to capitalize on their brilliant start, letting yet another game slip for their fingers. And with both teams playing with uncertainty, a win for either side is on the cards. IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan Surpasses KL Rahul To Become New Orange Cap Holder After 42-Run Knock in DC vs SRH Match.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – KL Rahul (PBKS), Nicholas Pooran (PBKS) can be the keeper in your team.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Kane Williamson (SRH), Abdul Samad (SRH), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) can be the batsmen.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Fabian Allen (PBKS), Deepak Hooda (PBKS) can be the all-rounders.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (SRH), Bhivneshwar Kumar (SRH), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Adil Rashid (PBKS) can be the bowlers.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (PBKS), Nicholas Pooran (PBKS), Kane Williamson (SRH), Abdul Samad (SRH), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS), Fabian Allen (PBKS), Deepak Hooda (PBKS), Rashid Khan (SRH), Bhivneshwar Kumar (SRH), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Adil Rashid (PBKS).

KL Rahul (PBKS) can be selected as the captain if your SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team while Rashid Khan (SRH) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2021 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).