The T20 format is a graveyard for bowlers, and the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is cementing that fact more than ever before. With pitches getting flatter and flatter, boundary sizes decreasing by the inches every season, and batsmanship getting more expressive, bowling in the IPL has become a nightmare for the best-of-the-best. Mohammed Shami Bowls Second-Most Expensive Spell in IPL History, Registers Unwanted Feat With Figures of 0/75 in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

In IPL 2025, batting records have been broken plenty, in the process few unwanted bowling records have also been etched in the history books. Overall, in 24 IPL 2025 matches, bowlers have had their moments, but they have also been taken for plenty on an occasion or two, case in point Jofra Archer and Mohammed Shami. Both players were taken for 76 and 75 runs in their spells, against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, respectively, to ink their names in the top two of the most expensive spells list in IPL history. Check out the top five bowlers with the most expensive figures in the Indian Premier League below. Jofra Archer Registers Most Expensive Spell in Indian Premier League History, Rajasthan Royals Pacer Concedes 76 Runs in SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

Most Expensive Bowling Figures in IPL History

Player Franchise Figures Opposition Season Jofra Archer Rajasthan Royals 76/0 Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Mohammed Shami Sunrisers Hyderabad 75/0 Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Mohit Sharma Gujarat Titans 73/0 Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Basil Thampi Sunrisers Hyderabad 70/0 Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2018 Yash Dayal Gujarat Titans 69/0 Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023

As the table suggests, four of the top five most expensive spells in IPL history have come in since IPL 2024, making bowling in the tournament quite challenging, with batters constantly reinventing themselves. Shami, apart from being the second-most expensive bowler, also holds the worst bowling figures for an Indian in IPL history.

For a spinner, the most expensive spell was by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who went for 66 runs in his four overs during the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2019 match.

