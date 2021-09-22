Shikhar Dhawan became the new orange cup holder after scoring a stylish 42 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. With 422 runs from nine matches, the southpaw is sitting comfortably at the top followed by Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul, with 380 runs.

