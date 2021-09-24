Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will face each other in match 37 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021. The SRH vs PBKS clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 25, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides have had a difficult start to the UAE leg of the competition and will be hoping to get to winning ways. So ahead of the SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021 clash, we take a look at the Sharjah weather and how the pitch will behave. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Both Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been two of the underperforming sides in IPL 2021 and find themselves near the foot of the table. However, with the bottom two teams facing, one is set to break its losing streak and the sides will hope that a win in this fixture, could help them go on a winning streak, propelling a late charge for one of the playoff spots. SRH vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021

Sharjah Weather

Sharjah Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Sharjah on September 25, 2021 (Saturday) for the SRH vs PBKS clash is the one that will excite the fans as it is a great day for cricket. The temperature will be lower 30 degrees Celsius throughout and with no chance of rain, an uninterrupted game can be expected.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Ground has traditionally favoured batsmen and has offered very little to the bowlers due to which high-scoring games have become a norm at the venue. The strip is expected to behave in the same manner for this clash as well with the dew factor playing an important role in the latter stages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2021 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).