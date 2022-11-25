Afghanistan (AFG) tour of Sri Lanka (SL) for three-match ODI series is set to kick-off with first ODI scheduled to take place on Friday,25 November at Pallekele Stadium. The first ODI match between the two Asian nemesis will commence at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This will be Afganistan's maiden visit to Sri Lanka for a bilateral series.The ODI series will be part of the world super league 2023. Currently, Sri Lanka are on 10th standing of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League table, which makes this series crucial for the hosts, evidently. Bangladesh ODI Squad vs India Announced, Tamil Iqbal to Lead; Shakib Al Hasan Returns

The series was originally scheduled to take place in February 2023. However, the cricket boards of both the teams mutually agreed on conducting it earlier keeping in view the busy calendar in upcoming months. All three ODI matches will be played at Pallekele international Stadium in Balagolla. The second ODI is slated to take place on 27 November followed by the third and final on 30 November. The three-match ODI series will be seemingly a stepping-stone for both the teams in preparing and making their way for earning a direct qualification in the upcoming Men's ODI World Cup which is scheduled to take place in India later next year. Suresh Raina Out for Duck on Abu Dhabi T10 League Debut While Representing Deccan Gladiators

After 2022 T20I World Cup failure in Australia, Muhammad Nabi had willingly stepped down as an Afghani captain later. Hashmatullah Shahidi is set to lead the side whereas, Dasun Shanaka continues his captaincy charge of Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka have dropped Chamika Karunaratne and Danushka Gunathilaka from the squad. Former Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib finds his place back in the ODI squad. Uncapped youngster Noor Ahmad, 18, is also named in the squad and is set to debut in international cricket. The series will be vital for both the teams to better their chances with regard to qualification scenario of the upcoming ODI World Cup.

When Is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI 2022 (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI 2022 match will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele on October 25, 2022(Friday). The SL vs AFG game has a start time of 02:30 PM IST

Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5 channel to watch the live telecast of SL vs AFG 1st ODI 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online?

SonyLiv, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will live stream Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into SonyLiv app and website to catch the action live.

