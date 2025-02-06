Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: After a thumping win in the first match, Australia will take on Sri Lanka in the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025, and look to clean sweep the two-game series. Hosts Sri Lanka will want to showcase a better performance the second time around and ensure that they win the Test, and retain the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy. SL vs AUS 2025: Veteran Sri Lankan Batter Dimuth Karunaratne To Retire After Playing 100th Test.

Sri Lanka will also want to give their former skipper and star batter Dimuth Karunaratne a memorable sendoff. He is playing his 100th Test and his career's last, having debuted in 2012. Hosts will gain confidence from Pathum Nissanka being available for selection and also look to rope in Ramesh Mendis in the XI for Nishan Peiris, who looked out of sorts in the first Test.

On the other hand, Australia will be eying their first-ever series win in Sri Lanka since 2011, and could potentially see players like Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, and Usman Khawaja step on Lankan soils for the final time dressed in whites.

When is Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025 Day 1? Know Date , Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 1st Test 2025 is being played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Day 1 of SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 will begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 6. Australia Beat Sri Lanka by An Innings and 242 Runs, Spinners Stars As Visitors Take 1-0 Lead In Warne-Murali Series 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025 Day 1?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of SL vs AUS 2025 in India. Fans in India can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 live telecast. For the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Test series online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of 2nd Test 2025 Day 1?

Fans can watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025 on Sony Network Sports’ OTT platform SonyLIV. FanCode will also provide SL vs AUS live streaming online on its app and website. However, both platforms will provide SL vs AUS live streaming online with subscriptions.

