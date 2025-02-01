Australia demolished Sri Lanka in the SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025, clinching the match by an innings and 242 runs after spinners Matthew Kuhnemann, and Nathan Lyon claimed 16 wickets between them across both innings. Australia put a massive 654 runs on the board in their first innings and then proceeded to bowl out Sri Lanka twice, with Day 4 witnessing 15 wickets, where the host lost five of their first and then 10 of their second innings. This is Sri Lanka's biggest Test loss by an innings margin. The second Test will begin on February 6, and will also be played in Galle. SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025: Rain Impacts Play on Day 3 of Galle Test Between Sri Lanka, Australia.

Australia Beat Sri Lanka in SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025

Spinners secure an innings win for Australia in the first Test against Sri Lanka 👌#WTC25 | #SLvAUS 📝: https://t.co/8NKpfnNf96 pic.twitter.com/KB1z31zofV — ICC (@ICC) February 1, 2025

