The Sri Lanka women's national cricket team will lock horns against the Bangladesh women's national cricket team in the 21st match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament on Monday, October 19. The Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women game will be hosted at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The crucial clash between the two countries will begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to find out details about the Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women's best fantasy playing XI predictions of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. South Africa Beat Sri Lanka by 10 Wickets Via DLS Method in Rain-Shortened ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Nonkululeko Mlaba, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits Shine as Proteas Continue Winning Run.

Sri Lanka women are languishing in the seventh position in the Women's World Cup 2025 standings. In five matches, they have lost two games and three games were washed out due to rain. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have played the same number of matches in the ongoing edition. However, the Bangladesh Women have won one match and lost four. On Which Channel ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Eight-Nation WODI Cricket Tournament Matches in India?

SL-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keeper: Anushka Sanjeewami (SL-W), Nigar Sultana (BAN-W).

Batters: Harshitha Samarawickrama (SL-W), Sharmin Akhter (BAN-W), Sobhana Mostary (BAN-W).

All-Rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W), Kavisha Dilhari (SL-W), Fahima Khatun (BAN-W).

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W), Sugandika Kumari (SL-W), Nishita Akter Nishi (BAN-W).

Who Will Win SL-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

The Sri Lanka women's national cricket team has a much better side and a well-balanced team as compared to the Bangladesh women's national cricket team. Sri Lanka Women are expected to have an easy win over Bangladesh Women. BAN-W might find this match a little too much, as Sri Lanka Women will have an advantage.

