Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Sri Lanka face Pakistan in their final game of the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup with both the teams out of the reckoning for the place in the next round. India’s win over New Zealand closed the last door for Sri Lanka, who were clinging on an outside chance. The team has managed 4 points so far and are currently 6th in the points table. Pakistan on the other hand were ruled out well before this and it has been a tournament to forger for them as they are rock bottom in the standings with a net run rate of -2.651. India Women Qualify For ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal; Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal's Centuries Help IND-W Beat NZ-W By 53 Runs.

Chamari Athapathtu has been an excellent servant of Sri Lankan cricket but this might be the her very last World Cup game for the country. She alongside Hasini Perera will be shouldering the bulk of the scoring responsibility for the team. Nilakshi de Silva got runs in the last game and she is an excellent addition in the lower order. In terms of bowling, Sugandika Kumari and Udeshika Probodhani will lead the wicket taking efforts.

Eyman Fatima and Sadaf Shamas are pushing for a place in the playing eleven for Pakistan and it will be interesting to see if they get an opportunity here. Batting continues to be a major challenge for them and the likes of Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, and Omaima Sohail have not contributed enough. Their bowling particularly their spin attack can cause trouble for Sri Lanka in this game.

SL-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match SL-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Friday, October 24 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Holkar Stadium, Indore Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is SL-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Friday, October 24. The SL-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and will start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Smriti Mandhana Scores Her 14th ODI Century, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of SL-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For SL-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of SL-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the SL-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Rain could play spoil sport again in Colombo but if we do have a full game, expect Sri Lanka to secure a win

