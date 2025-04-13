Abhishek Sharma led charge as Sunrisers Hyderabad registered history by becoming the team to complete the second highest chase in the history of IPL as they hunted down the target of 246 set by Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Abhishek Sharma scored a 40-ball century and smashed several records including scoring the highest individual score by a batter of SRH. SRH owner Kavya Maran, who was sitting beside the parents of Abhishek Sharma were elated and Abhishek's mother was spotted kissing the hands of Kavya. Kavya Maran Hugs Abhishek Sharma’s Parents After Opening Batsman Smashes Century During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Abhishek Sharma's Mother Kisses Kavya Maran's Hands

