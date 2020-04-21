Suresh Raina Expresses Gratitude Towards Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Urges Fans to ‘Thank People Who Make Difference in Lives’ (View Post)

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Getty Images/File Image)

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the world to a standstill, all the people are advised to stay inside their homes in order to not get infected. However, the healthcare workers are among those people who put their life in stakes and are working regularly in order to combat the disease. Expressing gratitude towards these people, India’s swashbuckling batsman Suresh Raina took to his official Twitter account and thanked them for ‘bringing differences in everyone’s lives’. The 33-year old also urged his lovers and well-wishers to take out some time for the healthcare workers and appreciate them for their great service. Suresh Raina Gets Hair Cut From His Wife Priyanka Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic).

“We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives. #grateful #thankyouhealthcareworkers #bethankful,” wrote the left-handed batsman on the micro-blogging website along with sharing a selfie. Ever since the epidemic took the world by storm, Raina became more active on social media than usual and has been constantly urging his fans to take all the proper precautions and safety measures to stay safe. The star cricketer has also donated 52 lakhs in various relief funds in order to help the poor and needy people in this time of global health scare. Meanwhile, let’s look at Raina’s post.

View Post:

We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives. #grateful #thankyouhealthcareworkers #bethankful pic.twitter.com/qPEzAn4y1I — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 21, 2020

Raina has recently recovered from a back injury and must be reeling to get back in action. His next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, the gala tournament has been postponed and fans are unlikely to witness the action in the gala tournament.