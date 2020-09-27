Suresh Raina has been one of the face of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the inauguration of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. Raina has been part of the CSK team since the opening edition of the IPL and has guided the team to three IPL titles. He has been a cornerstone to CSK’s consistency and success in the IPL over the years and has been their most successful batsman. Raina’s sudden decision to leave the team in UAE and return to India weeks before the IPL 2020 left fans in shock and since then many theories and allegations have been running rife on the internet. The latest Rumour is of Raina unfollowing Chennai Super Kings on Twitter. IPL 2020: CSK Fans Call for Suresh Raina Return on Social Media, CEO Kasi Viswanathan Says, We Are Not Thinking About Raina as We Respect His Space.

Raina had pulled out of IPL 2020 before the start of the tournament and returned to India due to personal reasons. Reports had stated that the 33-year-old had left the team due to concerns over his family’s safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic while some others mentioned of an alleged confrontation between Raina and the team management over the choice of rooms as his reason for leaving the team. The murder of his relative during a robbery attack in Punjab was also speculated as a possible reason for his decision to pull out of the tournament. Virender Sehwag Trolls CSK After Their 44-Run Loss to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, Asks Chennai Super Kings Batsmen to ‘Drink Glucose’ Before Next Game.

Raina has, however, not confirmed any of those reports nor has he stated his reason for pulling out of IPL 2020. The veteran team India batsman has asked for privacy on the matter. Speculations, however, have been running wild on the internet over his decision to leave the team with many hinting towards a possible dispute between the player and the team management.

Fans had already pleaded with Raina to return to UAE and join the team for the tournament. And with CSK losing successive matches this week, ‘Suresh Raina comeback’ trended on social media with fans calling for Raina to return to UAE and help the team. Amidst all such things, rumours started doing rounds on social media that Raina had unfollowed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Twitter. Many fans called it the final straw in the alleged dispute between Raina and the CSK management.

Suresh Raina Unfollows Chennai Super Kings?

Screengrab of Suresh Raina's Twitter Page (Photo Credits: Twitter)

But contrary to such reports, Raina has not unfollowed CSK on Twitter or on any other social media platform. In fact, Raina and CSK both still follow each other on Twitter.

Raina had, however, hinted towards a possible reunion with the team in UAE. The 33-year-old has been uploading pictures and videos of him training and had even mentioned in an interview that doors were still open for him to return and he could re-join the team during the tournament.

Meanwhile, CSK have lost two of the three matches they have played in IPL 2020. The three-time IPL winners and last season’s runner-up started their campaign with a five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians. But have suffered consecutive defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals leaving them with only two points after three games.

Raina’s absence and an injury to Ambati Rayudu, who scored a match-winning half-century against Mumbai, seems to have derailed CSK’s batting order and they have struggled to chase down big scores without two of their most experienced batsmen.

