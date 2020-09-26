Virender Sehwag took a sly dig at Chennai Super Kings following their 44-run defeat to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 on September 25, 2020 (Friday). CSK failed to chase down 176 against DC and suffered successive defeats in Indian Premier League season 13 leaving them fifth in the IPL 2020 points table with just two points from three matches. Sehwag took to Twitter to troll MS Dhoni’s men after their failure to chase down a par score in IPL 2020. CSK were set a target of 176 but could make only 131 in 20 overs leaving them 44 runs short. CSK vs DC Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw Shines As Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 Runs.

It was another toothless batting by the three-time IPL winners after a 16-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in the previous game. Chennai Super Kings had failed to chase 217 runs against RR but they were worse against the Delhi Capitals. Given a target of 176 after they had opted to bowl first, CSK ended the power play on 34/2 and crossed the 100-run mark only in the 16th over. The highest run-scorer for CSK was Faf du Plessis, who scored 43 from 35 deliveries with the help of four boundaries. MS Dhoni, Murali Vijay and Other CSK Players Trolled With Hilarious Memes as Delhi Capitals Thrash Chennai Super Kings by 44 Runs in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Taking a dig at the CSK batsmen for their lower strike rates, Sehwag asked the CSK batsmen to drink Glucose before their next IPL 2020 match. “Chennai ke batsman simply not getting going. Glucose chadwaake aana padega next match se batting karne (Need to drink Glucose from next match before batting)," tweeted the former Delhi Capitals captain and team India opener.

Virender Sehwag Trolls CSK

Chennai ke batsman simply not getting going. Glucose chadwaake aana padega next match se batting karne. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 26, 2020

CSK’s opening pair had a strike below hundred. The highest strike rate for a CSK batsman during the CSK vs DC match was of Ravindra Jadeja, who struck at 133.33 for his nine-ball 12 runs. MS Dhoni, who attracted criticism in the previous match for coming to bat at No 7 when the match was already lost, scored 15 off 12 deliveries with the help of two boundaries. Dhoni came to bat at six against Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals put 94 for the opening wicket and scored 175 runs in 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw was the top-scorer for DC with 64 runs from 43 deliveries, which included nine boundaries and a maximum. Rishabh Pant provided the late flourish with 37 runs off 25 deliveries to help Delhi put a winnable total on the scoreboard before the bowlers successfully defended it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2020 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).