Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Afghanistan look to complete a clean sweep against the West Indies on 22 January, in the AFG vs WI 3rd T20I 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Having already secured the series 2-0 with comprehensive victories in the opening two fixtures, Rashid Khan’s side enters the dead rubber with significant momentum. For the West Indies, led by stand-in captain Brandon King, the match represents a final opportunity to find their footing on UAE soil before departing for South Africa for their next pre-World Cup assignment. Mujeeb Ur Rahman Hat-Trick Video: Watch Afghanistan Spinner Dismiss Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, and Brandon King During AFG vs WI 2nd T20I 2026.

Afghanistan have dominated the bilateral series so far, winning the first match by 38 runs and the second by 39 runs. The Afghan top order has been in clinical form, with Darwish Rasooli emerging as the standout performer, having scored 152 runs across two innings. Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal have also provided solid platforms, allowing the middle order to play with freedom.

The West Indies have struggled to combat Afghanistan’s disciplined spin attack. Despite a spirited 46 from Shimron Hetmyer and a half-century from Brandon King in the second T20I, the Caribbean side has found it difficult to maintain the required run rate against the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Mujeeb, in particular, enters this match following a historic hat-trick in the previous encounter.

Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details

Broadcasting rights for this series are split across various regional partners, with a heavy emphasis on digital streaming for international audiences.

In India: There is no traditional television telecast for this series. Fans can watch the match exclusively via the FanCode app and website.

In the Caribbean: Fans can tune in to Rush Sports for the live telecast of the match.

In Afghanistan: Lemar TV will provide the live broadcast, while Radio Arakozia will offer live audio commentary.

Global Access: In regions without a dedicated broadcaster, the match will be streamed live on the ICC.tv platform and the official Afghanistan Cricket Board YouTube channel. AFG vs WI 2nd T20I 2026: Mujeeb Ur Rahman's Hat-Trick, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli Fifties Sink West Indies to Series Loss Against Afghanistan. Match Fact Feature Details Match Afghanistan vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Date 22 January 2026 Time 8:00 PM IST Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE Series Status Afghanistan leads 2-0 (3-match series) Live Stream (India) FanCode TV (Afghanistan) Lemar TV TV (Caribbean) Rush Sports With the series already decided, Afghanistan may choose to rotate their squad to give bench players a run-out. Conversely, the West Indies are expected to field their strongest available XI to avoid a 3-0 whitewash and build confidence ahead of their World Cup opener against Bangladesh.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2026 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).