This Day, That Year: When Sachin Tendulkar Scored His Only IPL Century in 2011 During Mumbai Indians vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala Match

Sachin Tendulkar IPL 100 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India’s legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar might be remembered for 100 International centuries. However, he has also breached the three-figure mark in Indian Premier League (IPL) too and that knock came on exact this day in 2011. After winning the toss, the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) invited the Mumbai Indians to bat. Skipper Tendulkar came out to bat in a full-packed Wankhede Stadium and the crowd was ecstatic. He started off the innings on a positive note and looked at his prime. The 2011 World Cup-winner played good cricketing shots and the scoring rate was always on the higher side. This Day, That Year: When Sunil Gavaskar-Led India Lifted the Inaugural Edition of Asia Cup in 1984.

He was very well supported by Ambati Rayudu who came to bat at number three and never allowed the bowlers to settle down. On the other hand, Tendulkar moved steadily and got his fifty in the 14th over. However, he shifted gears after that and put up a sensational batting exhibition in front of his home crowd. The talismanic batsman scored fours and sixes for fun and seemed like getting to the milestone. However, he needed five runs to achieve the milestone from the last two deliveries of the innings. Nevertheless, he smashed Vinay Kumar for a boundary in the penultimate delivery and completed his century off 66 balls in the last ball.

Relive The Knock!!

#OnThisDay in 2011 @sachin_rt smashed incredible 100 off 66 Balls against Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the fourth season of IPL and became the first captain to score a Century in IPL pic.twitter.com/AfY0TZrTsL — Sach Boy🇮🇳 (@LoyalSACHinlst) April 15, 2020

Riding on his efforts, Mumbai Indians registered 182/2 in the first innings and looked well on top of the match. In reply, however, the opening pair of Brendon McCullum (81) and skipper Mahela Jayawardene (56) got KTK off a flier and piled up 128 runs for the first wicket.

In the end overs, Ravindra Jadeja played an effective cameo of 25 runs off 11 deliveries and helped his side clinch the encounter by eight wickets. Well, the Master Blaster’s knock might have gone in vain. However, his fans will certainly not forget his epic effort.