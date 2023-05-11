Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is currently underway and we have already entered the final phase of the group stage. With almost every game, we are seeing a lot of changes in the points table. All ten teams are still in contention for booking a playoff spot and they will be wary of dropping any points at this stage of the tournament. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule and fixtures, CSK vs DC match highlights and also get an update about the IPL 2023 points table and team standings. ‘Breaks My Heart’ Irfan Pathan Pens Down Emotional Tweet As MS Dhoni Limps While Running Between the Wickets During CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Clash.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 11

One match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 11 in IPL 2023. Kolkata Knight Riders will be facing Rajasthan Royals in a very important clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The match has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Highlights

Chennai Super Kings registered a 27-run victory over Delhi Capitals in their latest IPL 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. After opting to bat first, CSK posted a total of 167-8 in their twenty-over quota. Mitchell Marsh was the star for DC with the ball and took three wickets. In reply, CSK got a brilliant start due to Deepak Chahar's brilliant spell. DC could not recover properly as CSK bagged two more points. CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Extend Dominance Over Delhi Capitals at Chepauk.

IPL 2023 Points Table

After their win against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings are currently at the 2nd spot in the IPL 2023 table. Defending champions Gujarat Titans have remained on top. Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants complete the top four. Delhi Capitals meanwhile are now at the bottom of the IPL 2023 table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).