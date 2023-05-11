Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known as one of the fastest in the running between the wickets. We have often seen him converting ones into twos and twos into threes. However, during CSK's latest IPL 2023 match against DC, Dhoni was limping while running between the wickets. Looking at this, his former teammate Irfan Pathan wrote an emotional post on Twitter. "Seeing Dhoni limping thru running between the wickets breaks my heart. Have seen him run like a cheetah," reads Irfan's post. There has been news about MS Dhoni nursing a knee injury which can be the cause of this. Nevertheless, the CSK captain played yet another terrific knock coming down the order. MS Dhoni Innings Video Highlights: Watch CSK Captain Make Chepauk Stadium Roar With His 9-Ball 20-Run Knock vs DC in IPL 2023.

Irfan Pathan Pens Down Emotional Tweet for MS Dhoni

Seeing Dhoni limping thru running between the wickets breaks my heart. Have seen him run like a cheetah. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)