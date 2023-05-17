The race to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs is getting interesting and intense day by day. Gujarat Titans have already made it to the IPL 2023 playoffs. And seven teams will now fight for remaining three spots in the playoffs. ‘Might Have to Cut My Hand Off’ Mohsin Khan Recalls Tough Injury Phase After Defending 11 Runs in Last Over in LSG vs MI IPL 2033 Match.

Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule and fixtures, LSG vs MI also get an update about IPL 2023 points table and team standings.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 17

With an eye on IPL 2023 playoffs, Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals at the scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Dharamshala. The PBKS vs DC takes place at 07:30 pm IST. Delhi Capitals are already out of final four race but Punjab Kings need a win to stay relevant.

LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Highlights

In a closely fought encounter, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians to move close to IPL 2023 playoffs spot. Chasing 178, Mumbai managed 172/5 in 20 overs despite being in a comfortable position at one stage. IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here's a Look at Each Team's Chances of Making It to Last Four After LSG vs MI Match.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Lucknow Super Giants have moved up to third place on the IPL 2023 points table following their win over Mumbai Indians. And now need a win to seal their playoffs spot. Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the next round. Chennai Super Kings are on second place.

