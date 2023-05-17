Lucknow Super Giants grabbed a thrilling win against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 high voltage clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The win propelled LSG more towards the play-offs and now they are favourites to enter the final four alongside Chennai Super Kings. Gujarat Titans have already booked their berth in the play-offs. Two young domestic fast bowlers of LSG, Mohsin Khan and Yash Thakur played a big role in the LSG win as they bowled brilliantly. specially during the death overs to drag back a game that seemed lost at one point of time. Mohsin bowled the last over to two reputed Australian batters Tim David and Cameron Green and with only 11 runs needed, he conceded only 5. Mohsin Khan impressed for LSG last season in the IPL but after it he had to miss more than a year of cricket due to injury. Finally, after the LSG vs MI IPL 2023 clash, Mohsin opens up on his injury and what he went through in that phase. IPL 2023: Nicholas Pooran Introduces Naveen-ul-Haq As 'The Mango Guy' In This Amusing Video.

In the press conference after the match Mohsin called his injury 'bizarre' and admitted that none of his fellow cricketers should go through something like it. While speaking about details of his injury, Mohsin said, "I suffered through a medical condition in which the arteries and nerves of my left hand got blocked and the doctor said that if I was a little late in the surgery, they might have to cut my hand off". He also said, " I received support from my state association, LSG franchise, Sanjiv Goenka and Gautam Gambhir, but despite that almost gave up on cricket at one point of time as my hand was desensitized and I was barely able to move it". Mohsin further said " My father had brain stroke recently and was in the ICU. Just yesterday, he was discharged of the hospital. I visited him in the hospital and took blessings before coming back and joining the LSG squad". " I was with the team and did my rehab during the practice", he added. Krunal Pandya Retires Hurt After Hobbling on the Pitch During LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

On his last night's performance Mohsin said the idea was just to bowl ' Six good balls'. He said, "There was pressure but the talk with the captain was to do the normal things from practice I was doing regularly. I just backed myself and didn't look at the scorecard at all. The ball was reversing a bit and it made me back my strength," Mohsin signed off.

