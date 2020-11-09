Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers beat Supernovas by 16 runs to win the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 final and clinch their maiden title. Captain Smriti Mandhana’s fine half-century and a spectacular bowling effort from the Trailblazers bowlers was enough for the Trailblazers to lift the Women’s T20 Challenge for the first time in the tournament’s history. Trailblazers posted 118/8 on the scoreboard after being asked to bat first and then restricted the Supernovas to 102/7 to win the final and clinch the title. This will also be the first time the Supernovas are not champions of the women's T20 Challenge having won the title in the previous two editions of the tournament. TRA vs SUP Highlights of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Final.

Salma Khatun was the pick of the bowlers for the Trailblazers with the Bangladeshi spinner taking 3/18 to help her side defend the low score and clinch the title. Khatun took the important wickets of Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Shashikala Siriwardene and Pooja Vastrakar in her final over to turn the match in favour of the Trailblazers with the opposition needing 27 runs with six wickets in hand. Nattakan Chantam Praised for Her Spectacular Fielding Effort and Catch in Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women’s T20 Challenge Final (Watch Video).

Deepti Sharma was the other star bowler for the Trailblazers and picked two wickets while Sophie Ecclestone started the rout and picked the first wicket of the innings. She dismissed the dangerous Chamari Athapaththu in her very first over to start the proceedings for the Trailblazers and then also bowled the final over of the innings to seal the win for the Trailblazers.

Earlier asked to bat first, the Trailblazers could only post 118/8 on the scoreboard with captain Mandhana top-scoring for them. Madhana’s half-century was, however, enough as the Trailblazers went on to win the match by 16 runs. Mandhana scored 68 off 49 deliveries and her innings was studded with five boundaries and three maximums. She and her opening partner Deandra Dottin (20) shared a 71-run opening stand and set the tone for the Trailblazers and although the rest of the batswomen failed to get going, the score eventually proved enough for a title win.

Radha Yadav was the pick the bowlers for the Supernovas. The 20-year-old spinner became the first-ever bowler to pick a five-wicket haul in the Women’s T20 Challenge. Her figures of 5/16 helped Supernovas restrict the Trailblazers to just 118 runs on the scoreboard. But their batswomen failed to capitalize on the low score and conceded the title after two successive winning campaigns.

