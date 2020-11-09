Thailand cricketer Nattakan Chantam was widely praised on Twitter for her fielding and catching effort during the Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women’s T20 Challenge final at Sharjah. Chantam, the first women’s cricketer from Thailand to play in the women’s T20 Challenge, was brilliant in the field throughout the match. She first saved four runs at the third man with a brilliant boundary dive and then later took a spectacular catch to dismiss Jemimah Rodrigues. Twitterati was full praise for the 24-year-old Thai cricketer for her spectacular efforts in the field.

Twitter first dazzled with Chantam when she made a brilliant on the boundary line in the second over of Supernovas’ innings. Rodrigues had edged a delivery from Sophie Ecclestone and the ball was running away through the third man boundary when Chantam made a wonderful dive and saved the boundary. Her efforts left Twitter and Twitterati was full praise for the Thailand cricketer.

She later added to her brilliance on the field with a terrific catch to remove Rodrigues off the bowling of Deepti Sharma. Rodrigues, who was struggling tried to go over the covers but was caught by Chantam, who took a brilliant running catch the dismiss Rodrigues and give the Trailblazers the breakthrough. Take a look at some of the best reactions on Chantam’s efforts on the field.

Best Boundary Save This Season?

I just saw a boundary save in the women's T20 challenge from Chantam that was as good as anything I saw in 59 IPL matches this season! pic.twitter.com/Vcefgrp11L — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 9, 2020

Chantam From Thailand!!

#WomensT20Challenge CHANTAM from Thailand Haven't got opportunities with the bat but look at her fielding 👇 pic.twitter.com/MYreAJSv5S — ɦɛʍǟռȶɦ🎌 (@IHemanth) November 9, 2020

Great Diving Boundary Stop

Sharjah is the place to go for diving boundary stops. This just now from Nattakan Chantam in the Women’s T20 Challenge. Needs to put a bit more effort in, I’d say, she’s left a bit out there pic.twitter.com/XrsqtDB9Dm — Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) November 9, 2020

One of the Best Boundary Saves

One of the best boundary save ever in Women's T20 cricket - Nattakan Chantam. pic.twitter.com/szFOj7PplI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 9, 2020

Unreal Fielding From Nattakam Chantam

Unreal fielding from Nattakan Chantam 👏pic.twitter.com/FaZlkI5zOz — Cricket Mate. (@CricketMate_) November 9, 2020

Unbelievable!!

I CAN'T BELIEVE WHAT I SAW😱 pic.twitter.com/yyzqUUeILM — 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐲𝐊𝐞𝐬𝐡 (@sunnykeshII) November 9, 2020

Great Piece of Fielding

Chantam What a Fielder

Chantam, What a fielder she is, amazing!🙌👏❤ Probably better than some of the male fielders as well! Gives her everything! #JioWomensT20Challenge — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) November 9, 2020

Great Catch to Dismiss Jemimah Rodrigues

Nattakan Chantam of Thailand. That save in the boundary line & her Catch of Jemimah Rodriguez. 🔥🔥🔥 — Vishakan Soundararajan (@Vishak_Sound) November 9, 2020

Trailblazers, meanwhile, posted 1188 on the scoreboard after being asked to bat first. Smriti Mandhana was the top-scorer for the Trailblazers with a 49-ball 68. Her innings was studded with five boundaries and three maximums. Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for the Supernovas and took a five-wicket haul. Her figures of 5/16 helped Supernovas restrict Trailblazers to only 118 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2020 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).